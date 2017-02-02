PARIS France manager Guy Noves stuck to his ambitious game plan when he selected the flamboyant Baptiste Serin at scrumhalf for his team's Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Serin, who exceeded expectations as a second-half substitute during the November series, will pair up with flyhalf Camille Lopez for his sixth cap as Les Bleus will seek a first away win against England since 2007.

Bordeaux-Begles player Serin, who made a splendid blind pass behind his back to create France's only try in a 24-19 defeat against New Zealand last November, also shone in a 27-0 victory against Argentina last June.

"He performed really well in November and we wanted to see how he fares as a starter in a very tough game," Noves, who brought flair back into France's game after Les Bleus played one-dimensional rugby under Philippe Saint-Andre, told a news conference.

"We know that we will be able to rely on him in the future but we want to see him in a challenging situation."

Starting with such a young player at scrumhalf might be considered risky, but Noves defended his choice, saying: "It does not seem wise to start him in only the easy games."

Serin's selection means that Maxime Machenaud, who started all three tests against Samoa, Australia and the All Blacks in November, will be on the bench.

Centre Mathieu Bastareaud was left out of the game sheet after being called up for the first time since the 2015 World Cup.

In the absence of the injured Wesley Fofana, Remi Lamerat and Gael Fickou are the first-choice centres while Noves kept faith in Virimi Vakatawa and Noa Nakaitaci on the wings in a pacey backline.

With no other centre on the bench, Vakatawa will change position should Lamerat or Fickou get injured, Noves said.

Flanker Damien Chouly, one of six Clermont Auvergne players in the starting 15, will make his first start since last year's Six Nations game against England.

"He's the Clermont captain. He may not carry the ball as well as Loann Goujon but he is our leader in the lineouts," said Noves.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Baptiste Serin, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 6-Damien Chouly, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16-Clement Maynadier, 17-Rabah Slimani, 18-Xavier Chiocci, 19-Arthur Iturria, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Jean Marc Doussain, 23-Yoann Huget

(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Pritha Sarkar)