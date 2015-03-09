Ireland's Jonathan Sexton warms up during the Captain's Run at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, in this file photo taken on February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Six Nations champions Ireland are confident Jonathan Sexton and Jamie Heaslip will return from injury in time to face Wales on Saturday as they chase a second grand slam in six years, team manager Michael Kearney said on Monday.

Number eight Heaslip missed Ireland's 19-9 win over England last time out -- a victory that ensured they became the only side to win their opening three games -- while flyhalf Sexton limped off in the second half with a hamstring injury.

"Jonathan continues to improve, the expectation is he'll train fully later in the week and obviously once he does, he'll be good to go and available for selection," Kearney told national broadcaster RTE.

"Jamie's expected to train fully this week and barring any setback, he'll be available for selection."

Kearney added that flanker Sean O'Brien and centre Jared Payne would also return to full contact training this week after leaving the field against England with head injuries.

Ireland called up forwards Michael Bent, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Tuohy to their 36-man training squad for the trip to Cardiff and final game against Scotland at Murrayfield a week later.

However there was no place for Gordon D'Arcy who has lost his place at centre to the new pairing of Robbie Henshaw and Payne, raising doubts over the 35-year-old's chances of making the World Cup in September and adding to his 81 caps.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Michael Bent, Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, Mike McCarthy, Jack McGrath, Martin Moore, Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Paul O'Connell, Tommy O'Donnell, Peter O'Mahony, Mike Ross, Dominic Ryan, Richardt Strauss, Devin Toner, Dan Touhy

Backs Isaac Boss, Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave, Keith Earls, Luke Fitzgerald, Robbie Henshaw, Felix Jones, David Kearney, Rob Kearney, Ian Keatley, Ian Madigan, Conor Murray, Jared Payne, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Simon Zebo

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)