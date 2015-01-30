British and Irish Lions Paul O'Connell catches the ball during the captain's run in north Sydney June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON Brian O'Driscoll, the talisman of Irish rugby, bowed into retirement at the age of 34 but the end is not quite in sight for Paul O'Connell, the long-time colossus at the heart of the green engine room.

O'Connell will turn 36 in the midst of the World Cup later this year though he knows the clock is ticking he still has unfinished business.

Time and tide wait for no man but the Ireland captain, set to reach the 100 international cap milestone at the Six Nations championship which starts next week, is showing few signs of slowing down.

As he continues to defy age, the ferocious scrummager, towering lineout jumper and powerful ball carrier is at ease with his game.

"I'm enjoying it very much at the moment, the preparation, the discipline, the training more than ever and it being a World Cup year it's particularly exciting but I'm aware there is a decision to be made fairly soon," O'Connell, who is under contract with Munster until June 2016, told reporters at the Six Nations launch this week.

"I feel good. I had a few bumps and bruises but had a fairly injury free run which I haven't had in the last few years. While I'm enjoying it and body feels good I want to keep playing."

O'Connell said thoughts of retirement were always close to the surface as he contemplated leading Ireland to back-to-back Six Nations titles.

"I probably need to make one (a decision) so I can give a decent answer!," he said to much laughter.

"I don't know if this will be my last championship... (Ireland coach) Joe (Schmidt) will have more say in that than I will.

"I want to go to the World Cup in as good a condition as I can and make a decision then. It's about finding the right time and not having regrets."

O'Connell is second only to O'Driscoll in most turnovers won in the Six Nations since 2000 but admits Ireland, narrow favourites to retain their crown, must build on a fine November campaign in which they beat South Africa and Australia.

"There are going to be a lot of tight games in the championship, you need to either be able to come from behind to win games or close out games.

"The best way to do that is keeping the ball and playing in the other team's half."

