DUBLIN After Ireland bid a memorable farewell to Brian O'Driscoll last year, there was a sense that another emotional goodbye may be nearing on Sunday when Paul O'Connell left the pitch holding hands with his young son Paddy.

The Ireland and former British and Irish Lions captain was at his towering best as he lined up for his country for the 99th time, helping them take a major step towards retaining the Six Nations title with a 19-9 victory over England.

O'Connell, set to become only the fourth Irish player to win 100 caps behind O'Driscoll and former Munster team mates Ronan O'Gara and John Hayes, has said he is considering retiring after this year's World Cup.

Was the fact that he took Paddy, 4, from the crowd and brought him onto the Aviva Stadium pitch a sign that this may have been his last home Six Nations game?

"It could have been but I just don't know yet, I'm undecided," O'Connell told a news conference.

The journalists tried again: last home Six Nations game against England?

"It probably is, there's no point codding (kidding) myself too much," the big lock said to laughter in the room. "Yeah, I'll say that one. It's definitely my last home Six Nations game against England."

The two-time Heineken Cup winner, who will turn 36 just days before the World Cup semi-finals in October, has had to fight back from serious injury to lead Ireland and has been playing some of the best rugby of his career in the process.

Named Ireland captain by coach Joe Schmidt when he took charge for the first time 16 months ago, O'Connell is revelling in the New Zealand man's precise preparation. A decision on his future can wait for the time being.

"I'll probably make a decision soon enough. As I've said I really want to play to the World Cup and be in the best shape I can there," O'Connell said.

"I'm not trying to make a big deal by not saying anything, I just genuinely haven't decided what to do yet. I'm really enjoying playing at the moment but I'm conscious of a lot of good second rows as well coming through."

