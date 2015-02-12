Ireland's Andrew Trimble scores a try against France during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

DUBLIN Ireland winger Andrew Trimble will miss the rest of the season following a recurrence of a toe injury that has kept him out of action since October, his province Ulster said on Thursday.

Ireland had hoped that Trimble, a revelation during their Six Nations championship title win a year ago, would return to play a part in this year's championship before its conclusion next month.

It is anticipated the 30-year-old will make a full recovery ahead the September's World Cup, Ulster said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)