Ndidi scores stunner as Leicester sink Stoke 2-0
Young Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored a stunning goal to set his side on the road to a fourth Premier League win in a row as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
DUBLIN Ireland winger Andrew Trimble will miss the rest of the season following a recurrence of a toe injury that has kept him out of action since October, his province Ulster said on Thursday.
Ireland had hoped that Trimble, a revelation during their Six Nations championship title win a year ago, would return to play a part in this year's championship before its conclusion next month.
It is anticipated the 30-year-old will make a full recovery ahead the September's World Cup, Ulster said in a statement.
Uruguayan defender Miguel Britos scored his first goal for Watford to secure a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday and deepen the visitors' relegation woes.