Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.

Italy finished bottom of the standings last year but have improved since O'Shea took over, beating South Africa for the first time ever in November.

"We need to concentrate on our performance, be the best Italy possible. Most importantly, (we need to) grant 400 minutes of great performance right to the end of each one of the five matches," O'Shea told reporters.

"I look at the bench and think that we really have a good team," the Irishman added.

"Men like Ghiraldini, Furno, Campagnaro, Furno and Minto will be able to have a great impact with their experience."

O'Shea is expecting very difficult game against the Welsh.

"Wales are a great team, with amazing three-quarters and individuals like North, Roberts, Halfpenny," he said.

"A group with great skills, but incredible physicality."

