France's Pascal Pape (R) is shown a yellow card during their Six Nations rugby union match against Ireland at the Aviva stadium in Dublin February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

London France second row Pascal Pape has been banned for 10 weeks for kneeing Ireland's Jamie Heaslip in the back during their 18-11 Six Nations defeat in Dublin on Saturday, tournament organisers said.

Pape, who will miss the rest of the Six Nations, was cited after receiving a yellow card. A disciplinary committee ruled Pape should have been sent off and decided the offence should be categorised at the top end of World Rugby's scale of seriousness.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)