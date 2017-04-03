LONDON The controversy surrounding France's 20-18 Six Nations win over Wales last month is to be the subject of a further independent review, the tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Six Nations Rugby decided on the referral after conducting a preliminary investigation into the farcical end to the game which included 20 minutes of added time.

Wales were unhappy about the way France replaced Uini Atonio with Rabah Slimani in the 81st minute. Slimani had already been substituted but the superior scrummager was allowed back on when France's team doctor sent Atonio for a head injury assessment.

A converted try sealed France's victory amid furious Welsh protests.

The independent Six Nations Untoward Incident Review Group (UIRG) will now consider the matter.

A Six Nations statement read: "Following its preliminary investigation into the replacements made in the latter stages of the France v Wales match on 18 March 2017 (and in particular the replacement of Uini Atonio by Rabah Slimani), Six Nations Rugby has decided to refer the matter to the independent Six Nations Untoward Incident Review Group (UIRG) for review.

"Six Nations Rugby will send the file to the UIRG later this week and it is anticipated that the review process will begin shortly thereafter."

