Scotland's Finn Russell trains during the Captain's run at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Finn Russell is confronted by the Welsh defence during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been cited for making a dangerous tackle during the Six Nations match against Wales, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Russell was sent to the sin bin for taking out opposite number Dan Biggar as he jumped to catch a high ball in the first half of the game at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies was also shown the yellow card for a similar challenge during the match which the Welsh won 26-23.

Russell's case will be heard by an Independent Six Nations disciplinary committee later this week.

Scotland's next game is at home to Italy on Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)