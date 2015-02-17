Scotland's Richie Gray (C) is tackled by France's Wesley Fofana (2nd R) during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON Scotland lock forward Richie Gray has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to an arm injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

Gray, who partners his brother Jonny in the second row, sustained tendon damage during Sunday's 26-23 defeat by Wales at Murrayfield and is expected to be out of action for around three months.

Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson has been called into the Scottish squad for the rest of the tournament.

Scotland, who lost their first two Six Nations games, next host Italy on Feb. 28.

