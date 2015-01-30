LONDON It is 16 years since Scotland last won the northern hemisphere's major international rugby tournament but, after a dismal recent record in the competition, they believe they are ready to be a force once again.

The Scots, who have won only five of 25 Six Nations matches since 2010, made steady progress during the November tests, a narrow loss to New Zealand and wins over Argentina and Tonga giving coach Vern Cotter reason to be optimistic.

"We start off with a difficult game against France," the New Zealander told reporters.

"I'm looking forward to it because it's going to be tough. We'll find out a lot more about ourselves and it will help us move forward and give us some real positive feedback on what we can do and what we can develop and then perform well in the World Cup."

Scotland can bank on a powerful and mobile forward pack led by brothers Richie and Jonny Gray in the second row and workaholic flanker Rob Harley, supported by a quick and elusive back line.

Fullback Stuart Hogg is a reliable defender and potent attacking threat while captain and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw has the experience and tactical nous to steer his team effectively round the pitch.

"There is a real desire within the group to be competitive and develop things that we have done well during the autumn, repeat them, improve them," Cotter said.

One area of concern will be the flyhalf position in which Finn Russell has struggled to impose himself on matches.

The young Scottish team has also been guilty of making too many unforced errors which Cotter knows will be punished by the traditional Six Nations powers.

Following the opening trip to Paris the Scots host Wales and Italy before crossing the border to take on England and ending with a home game against defending champions Ireland.

Victory over Italy is essential and at least one more win would confirm a respectable Six Nations ahead of this year's World Cup.

"You look at Ireland, Wales, France, England...those teams will really test us," Cotter said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how our guys play under pressure. I know we're ready for it. Exciting times."

