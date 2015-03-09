Sean Lamont waits for the ball during the Scotland team training session, in advance of tomorrow's international match against Australia, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh Scotland, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Scotland centre Sean Lamont has been ruled out of their remaining two Six Nations matches due to a knee injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Sean Maitland has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's game against England at Twickenham.

Hooker Stuart McInally has also been called up as cover for Ross Ford who suffered a back injury in the home defeat by Italy nine days ago.

Flyhalf Peter Horne is being monitored after sustaining a head injury playing for his club Glasgow on Friday.

Scotland have lost their opening three matches in the tournament while England have won two out of three.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)