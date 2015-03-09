Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LONDON Scotland centre Sean Lamont has been ruled out of their remaining two Six Nations matches due to a knee injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.
Sean Maitland has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's game against England at Twickenham.
Hooker Stuart McInally has also been called up as cover for Ross Ford who suffered a back injury in the home defeat by Italy nine days ago.
Flyhalf Peter Horne is being monitored after sustaining a head injury playing for his club Glasgow on Friday.
Scotland have lost their opening three matches in the tournament while England have won two out of three.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.