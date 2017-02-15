Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
The scrumhalf was injured in the first half of Scotland's 22-16 defeat by France at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday and left the stadium on crutches.
"The extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship," the SRU said in a statement.
"Laidlaw will see a specialist later in the week to determine the best course of management and estimated time out of the sport."
Scotland, who beat Ireland 27-22 in their first game, face Wales at Murrayfield in the third round on Feb. 25.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Lary King)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.