Rugby Union - Harlequins v London Irish - Aviva Premiership - Twickenham Stoop - 5/12/15Tim Visser of Harlequins celebrates after scoring their first tryAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX1XBNN

LONDON Wing Tim Visser will return for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the defeats by England and Wales.

He is the only change to Vern Cotter's side that was narrowly beaten in Cardiff, replacing Sean Lamont who drops to a bench that also includes 23-year-old Edinburgh loose-head Rory Sutherland, who could win his first cap.

Italy have also lost their two opening matches of this year's tournament -- the second one a 40-9 defeat by England -- but Cotter said he has been impressed with Saturday's opponents so far.

"They surprised both teams with their physicality, intensity and quality, all of which we will have to be ready for, and at least equal to, if we are to win in Rome this weekend," Cotter said in a statement.

Scotland team: 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-John Hardie, 8-David Denton; 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Duncan Taylor, 13-Mark Bennett, 14-Tommy Seymour, Stuart Hogg.

