Scotland's Finn Russell (2nd L) jumps to catch a pass in front of France's Teddy Thomas (L) and Wesley Fofana (12) as teammate Mark Bennett looks on during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell will sit out the next Six Nations game against Italy after his appeal against a two-week ban for making a reckless tackle against Wales was dismissed on Wednesday.

"The Appeal Committee, having considered submissions on behalf of the player and on behalf of the Six Nations Disciplinary Officer, dismissed the appeal with the result that the original sanction of a two-week suspension stands, with Finn Russell able to return to play on 2 March 2015," tournament organisers said in a statement.

Russell was sent to the sin bin for taking out opposite number Dan Biggar as he jumped to catch a high ball in the first half of the game at Murrayfield on Feb. 15.

Scotland, who host Italy on Saturday, have lost their first two matches of the tournament.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)