LONDON The winners of this year's Six Nations championship on March 21 will hoist a new trophy, organisers said on Wednesday as they revealed the new six-sided cup that recognises Italy joining the competition 15 years ago.

Designed and crafted by silversmiths Thomas Lyte, the trophy replaces the 1993 edition, which is being retired as it represented the nations that took part in the pre-millennium Five Nations Championship.

The new six-side design, somewhat belatedly, recognises Italy joining the fray in 2000.

It is made from 7kg of silver, stands at 75cm high and is adorned with a gold-plated '6' in both handles and a rugby ball and crown device on the lid.

