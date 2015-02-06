Chris Robshaw of England in action with Samson Lee (L) and Gethin Jenkins of Wales during RBS Six Nations Championship 2015 at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 6/2/15.Action Images / Henry Browne

CARDIFF It might not have quite matched Martin Johnson's beetle-browed refusal to budge from the wrong side of the Dublin red carpet but when Chris Robshaw stood his ground in the tunnel on Friday it was clear that England were not about to kowtow to Cardiff.

The opening game of the Six Nations kicked off six minutes late after something of a Mexican stand-off as Robshaw declined all invitations to lead his team out on to the Millennium Stadium pitch amid a sea of spotlights, while the Welsh team were still in their changing room.

Initially it did not appear as if the act of defiance had done England any good as they quickly fell 10-0 behind but a magnificent fight back in the second half stifled the hosts, quietened the crowd and secure an impressive 21-16 victory.

Twelve years ago Johnson famously refused to move his troops after being led to the wrong place at Lansdowne Road, forcing Irish president Mary McAleese onto the grass for her ceremonial duties and sparking something of a diplomatic incident.

England went on to emphatically win the game and secure a grand slam, and later that year Johnson lifted the World Cup.

Robshaw has some way to go to be measured alongside the mighty lock but, like Johnson, he leads by example and his reputation is growing with every game - in a World Cup year.

On Friday he led England's tackle count with 23 -- nine more than second-best Billy Vunipola -- and was a picture of calm despite probably having early flashbacks to 2013, when Wales handed his team a 30-3 thrashing.

"There's definitely a very different feel around the changing room tonight than two years ago," he told the BBC.

"You look at those first 20 minutes and a lesser side could've crumbled. But we came in at halftime, regrouped and lifted the intensity.

"I thought the guys defended brilliantly tonight and really took the challenge on.

"We were always confident in these (young) guys. We were quietly confident about our business when a lot of people were writing us off. We didn't go around shouting about it and it's a good start for us."

