ROME Wales's "outstanding" 61-20 destruction of Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday has left them with no fear heading into this year's World Cup, coach Warren Gatland said.

Wales humiliated Italy with a seven-try second-half blitz at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, giving themselves a outside chance of clinching the Six Nations trophy on points difference before Ireland dashed their hopes with a 40-10 win over Scotland.

After a tight first half in which Italy's strong forwards dominated the Welsh pack, the Wales back line cut loose with a devastating display of running rugby.

Winger George North led the way with a hat-trick of tries in 10 minutes and Liam Williams, Rhys Webb, captain Sam Warburton and Scott Williams also crossed the line after a first-half try by Jamie Roberts.

"There's always a licence for these players to read what's in front of them and if they feel it's on to move the ball from their own goal line they have that licence to do it and to make these decisions," Gatland told reporters.

"So they played with a bit more freedom in the second half which was outstanding."

With the World Cup looming in September, Gatland said the result left his side confident of coming out of a potentially tough group in which they will face England and Australia as well as the potentially dangerous Fiji.

"We won't go into the World Cup with any fears of not being able to qualify our of our group," he said.

"There's no fear for us playing at Twickenham or against Australia as well because we know we're in good shape."

Gatland said his side had learned from a bitter experience in Cardiff, where they were overpowered by England in the opening Six Nations match, and had worked hard on sticking to their own running game.

"England drove every single line out and kicked a lot and we got dragged into that, not expressing ourselves with the ball and playing rugby," he said.

For Italy coach Jacques Brunel, it was a bitter day of "humiliation" which left him facing questions from reporters over his future.

After the encouraging first half, supported by a rousing home crowd, Italy collapsed completely until a late consolation try to winger Leonardo Sarto.

"I really don't have an explanation," Brunel said. "We have to evaluate how we have managed our performance, our management, the team. It's inexplicable to me."

