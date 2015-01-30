LONDON Finally putting one over one of the southern hemisphere's big guns in November has given head coach Warren Gatland belief that the cards are falling into place for Wales in World Cup year.

The often brooding New Zealander has made no secret that the global showpiece is when he wants his side to peak but regaining a Six Nations championship crown wrestled away by Ireland last year would be a first step.

"Expectation in Wales is for us to win, Ireland exactly the same, they go in as favourites, a lot of pressure on England to win as well and France haven't won the title since 2010. Scotland, there is a revival under Vern Cotter there. Italy have three home games too..." he said summing up the open nature of the competition.

"This is a tournament where points are at stake, it's important you win and get some confidence and in the back of our minds we're all thinking about the next six months in terms of preparation for the World Cup."

Wales ended their southern hemisphere hoodoo with a 12-6 win over South Africa, only a second success in 28 games against the big three of New Zealand, Australia and the Springboks.

The Welsh also competed toe to toe with the All Blacks until capitulating late on, one of a string of narrow defeats against the "Big Three", and Gatland has seen enough to suggest his relatively young squad has "enormous potential".

"When we reflect, even though the All Blacks got away from us, it wasn't through their rugby game, it was through their kicking game that we would have learned from," he said.

"To go out and then keep South Africa tryless...it's a long time since any side has done that. Even thought the scoreline was close we probably missed 15-20 points on offer to us but it was important to win that game and get that monkey off our back."

Wales open their Six Nations campaign with a Friday night Cardiff showdown with England, a side they will meet again in the pool stage of the World Cup later this year.

Winners in 2012 and 2013 before finishing third last year, Gatland believes his team have the right mix of flair, experience and wise heads on young shoulders.

"We've got some experience... still a lot of players who are still very young, this squad are in the middle of a cycle I think," he said.

"A lot of this team should still be together for the next four or five years. It's a healthy position to be in terms of being excited about the Six Nations."

