LONDON Wales have recalled winger George North in place of Alex Cuthbert for the Six Nations match against France, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

North missed the 26-23 win over Scotland on Feb. 15 after suffering concussion in the opening defeat by England.

Lock Luke Charteris, prop Samson Lee and hooker Scott Baldwin were also named in the team for the game in Paris on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland made four changes.

Charteris replaced Jake Ball who started in the win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

"We have made some tough calls and there were some tight decisions but it is a very strong team we are putting out," Gatland said.

"We have a lot of strength in depth at second-row, it is a chance for Luke Charteris to get a start and we have been impressed with Bradley Davies as well.

"It is nothing against Jake but we have a lot of strength in depth and it’s an opportunity to see the other two."

Baldwin was preferred to Richard Hibbard at hooker and Lee will return to the starting lineup after also missing the Scotland game due to concussion.

"We felt we improved against Scotland and we are looking for another improvement this weekend," Gatland said.

"It’s a tough competition to go on the road and ask for that but that is what we are looking for.”Wales team

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb;

8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Scott Baldwin, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Paul James, 18-Aaron Jarvis, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams

