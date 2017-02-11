CARDIFF Wales suffered a blow ahead of their Six Nations game with England on Saturday when winger George North failed a late fitness test and will be replaced by Alex Cuthbert on the right wing.

North suffered a dead leg in last week's win over Italy but though he played on, heavily strapped, and scored a 70-metre try in the closing minutes, he was ruled out an hour before kickoff in Cardiff (16.50GMT).

The loss of one of their most potent weapons is a major setback for Wales, not least as Cuthbert has been struggling for form and looks a shadow of the player who scored two tries in the memorable 30-3 victory over England four years ago, having crossed the line once in his last 16 tests.

