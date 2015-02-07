CARDIFF Wales captain Sam Warburton's 50th international appearance did not end as he had envisaged but the flanker gave credit to England for spoiling his milestone with a 21-16 Six Nations victory on Friday.

The Welsh looked set to inflict more misery in Cardiff after handing England a 30-3 Six Nations mauling two years ago but Warburton said his side had no answer to England's storming second-half comeback.

The hosts led 10-0 and then 16-8 at halftime but England, who meet Wales again next September at Twickenham in the pool stage of the World Cup, kept their composure.

The visitors belied a slew of injuries that hit their tournament preparations to silence a raucous Millennium Stadium crowd on a bitterly cold evening.

"I thought England played very well in the second half. We found it very difficult to get any momentum," Warburton told reporters.

"They did well at the breakdown, with choke tackles and they got turnovers from that, and scrum penalties giving them field position.

"We needed to get a foothold in the game in the second half and couldn't do it. England deserve a lot of credit for the way they played. They outplayed us in that second half and deserved to win for the way they played in the closing 20 minutes.

INJURY LIST

Much was made of England's lengthy injury list in the lead up to the tournament opener -- coach Stuart Lancaster making five injury-enforced changes to the side that beat Australia last time out.

But Wales coach Warren Gatland scoffed at suggestions his side had lost to a team that was below full strength.

"They have a number of injuries but a huge amount of depth as well," he said.

"That 10-12-13 combination did pretty well... and I thought (flanker James) Haskell was absolutely outstanding. A couple of good second rows (Dave Attwood/George Kruis).

"I can't see where you could argue England were massively depleted. The players that came in did a fantastic job -- particularly the six (Haskell) and 13 (try scorer Jonathan Joseph). I thought they were outstanding for them.

"Tom Wood would probably find it difficult to get back in that team at the moment, the way that Haskell played."

Gatland was left to rue his team's second half display, saying that, as well as England had played, Wales contributed to their own downfall with 21 missed tackles over the 80 minutes.

"A good first half and I thought we were comfortable at halftime. Obviously in the second half we started poorly. We put ourselves under pressure... with the yellow card (to Alex Cuthbert) and the turnovers as well."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)