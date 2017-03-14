Nehe Milner-Skudder of New Zealand scores try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Action Images

WELLINGTON All Blacks outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder has suffered another injury setback and will be sidelined for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot while playing for the Wellington Hurricanes, the Super Rugby side said on Tuesday.

Milner-Skudder, playing only his second Super Rugby match after a shoulder injury wiped out most of his 2016 season, fell awkwardly on a wet Hamilton pitch in the loss to the Waikato Chiefs last Friday.

Scans revealed a small fracture in his right foot that would not require surgery, the Hurricanes said, but the livewire back will now struggle to get much game-time in before the All Blacks name their squad to face the British and Irish lions.

"It's disappointing, but these things happen in rugby," Milner-Skudder said.

"All I can do is focus on the rehab and making sure I do everything right to get back on the field. The encouraging thing is the medical staff don't believe there will be any long term issues. It was just a freak accident."

The 26-year-old, whose quick feet make him a threat to any defence, has scored eight tries in eight tests for New Zealand, including one in their World Cup final victory over Australia in 2015.

The All Blacks play three tests against the Lions in late June and early July.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Ian Ransom)