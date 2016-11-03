Lock Scott Barrett is set to make his New Zealand debut after being named on the bench for the test against Ireland in Chicago on Saturday.

Barrett, the 22-year-old younger brother of All Blacks flyhalf Beauden, was New Zealand's Under-20 player of the year in 2013 and has been in impressive form for the Crusaders in this year's Super Rugby competition.

It will also be a milestone occasion for winger Julian Savea, who will win his 50th cap in the first test of New Zealand's northern hemisphere tour in which they will play Italy in Rome and France in Paris either side of a second encounter against Ireland in Dublin.

"Firstly, we want to congratulate Scott on being selected in the matchday 23 for the first time," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said in a team statement.

"It will be special day for him and the entire Barrett family, including his two brothers who are touring with him."

"Also, we want to congratulate Julian on reaching 50 tests. That is a significant achievement."

The Barretts will become the 45th set of brothers to represent the All Blacks who, with Julian and Ardie Savea also named in the matchday 23, have selected two sets of siblings for the first time in 55 years.

In 1961 Ian and Don Clarke played alongside Colin and Stan Meads in a test against France at Eden Park.

The All Blacks have an imperious record against Ireland having played them 28 times and never lost, with the teams drawing once in 1973.

Hansen, however, described the challenge they will face in Chicago as "massive".

"They're a well-coached team with quality players, they play to their strengths and they're very good at identifying and attacking the weaknesses of the opposition they face," he said.

"We anticipate them using some special plays that we haven't seen before, as well as bringing a very physical, 'in-your-face' attitude and a structured kicking game. Knowing all this has created a good edge in our group."

The test is taking place in Chicago as it has a large Irish-American community.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)