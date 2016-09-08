WELLINGTON Matias Moroni has been recalled for Argentina's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand after he missed the opening two games of the southern hemisphere tournament when playing sevens at the Rio Olympics.

Moroni, who normally plays as a centre, missed the 30-23 loss to South Africa in Nelspruit and the 26-24 victory over the Springboks in Salta on Aug. 27.

The 25-year-old has slotted onto the right wing in place of Manuel Montero and is among three changes made by coach Daniel Hourcade following their win over the Springboks.

Loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon has dropped out of the side, with Javier Ortega Desio starting at openside flanker.

Lock Tomas Lavanini, ruled out before the team left for Australasia with a season-ending knee injury, has been replaced by Guido Petti, who was elevated from the bench.

The inside back pairing of Nicolas Sanchez and Juan Martin Hernandez were named after both suffered head injuries in their victory in Salta.

Their inclusion leaves Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, who slotted the match-winning penalty in Salta, in the reserves.

Teenage loose forward Marcos Kremer, who impressed during the latter end of the Super Rugby season with the Jaguares, could make his debut off the bench.

The Pumas have never beaten the All Blacks in 22 previous test matches, with a 21-21 draw in 1985 their best result.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Ramiro Moyano

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)