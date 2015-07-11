WELLINGTON Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge remains in a critical condition in hospital in Hamilton after being air-lifted home from Samoa, the Super Rugby team said on Saturday.

Strawbridge, who is also a technical advisor to the Samoa national rugby team, was admitted to an Apia hospital on Tuesday with an infection in his right eye after taking ill on a flight from New Zealand before his condition "deteriorated rapidly".

He arrived back in New Zealand in an air ambulance on Friday and was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, where he remained in a critical condition in intensive care.

"The family has been overwhelmed by the support that has been shown," the Chiefs said in a statement on Saturday confirming Strawbridge's current condition.

"The messages of support have kept the family strong and have been very welcomed.

"They have read some messages to Andrew, but due to being so sedated there have only been a few shared with him."

The 50-year-old Strawbridge had flown to Samoa to help the team prepare to host the All Blacks in a one-off test in Apia on Wednesday.

