LONDON New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa will miss Saturday's clash with France in Paris after receiving a one-week suspension following a dangerous tackle against Ireland last weekend.

Flanker Sam Cane was cleared of foul play in the same game although he is out of the France match because of injury.

Fekitoa, who scored two tries in the All Blacks' 21-9 win in Dublin, was cited following a high tackle on Simon Zebo.

A World Rugby statement on Tuesday said an independent disciplinary hearing found Fekitoa's tackle was reckless rather than intentional, although it would have merited a red card.

The standard two-week suspension was halved in view of Fekitoa's previously good disciplinary record and his acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

Cane was cited for a high tackle on Robbie Henshaw, who left the field with his neck in a brace. A disciplinary hearing concluded that Cane's actions had been accidental.

The France fixture is New Zealand's final game of the autumn internationals.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)