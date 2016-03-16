WELLINGTON New Zealand Rugby (NZR) posted a loss of revenue last year despite the continued global dominance of the All Blacks that culminated in a second successive World Cup triumph, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The loss of NZ$463,000 (217,072 pounds) was lower than had been budgeted for and reflected the reduced revenues expected in a World Cup year and an increased level of investment in the sport, NZR said on Wednesday.

"We are very proud of what we achieved in 2015," chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement.

"We supported the All Blacks in their goal of winning the World Cup away from home, including the historic test in Samoa which kicked off their successful campaign.

"We also increased resourcing for the All Blacks Sevens and New Zealand Women's Sevens teams as they build towards the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro."

A World Cup year means fewer home test matches than usual and a loss in revenue from sponsors, who are unable to attach their names to the All Blacks brand during the showpiece tournament itself.

Those losses were only partially offset by compensation from World Rugby, Tew said.

NZR said they had revenues of NZ$133.7 million in 2015 and had invested NZ$134.3 million in the game, up from NZ$120.2 the previous year. They also retained cash reserves of NZ$59.1 million.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)