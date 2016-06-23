Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

WELLINGTON Flyhalf Beauden Barrett's performances off the bench have given him the opportunity to cement the starting role for the Rugby Championship as All Blacks coach Steve Hansen tinkers with his side for the final match against Wales in Dunedin on Saturday.

While Barrett has won 38 caps since making his debut in 2012, 30 of those have been off the bench, with the coach introducing him mostly in the second half of games to exploit a tiring defence with his electric pace.

Saturday's test at Otago Regional Stadium (0835 BST) will mark just the seventh time the 25-year-old has started in his preferred flyhalf position, with the other two starts coming at fullback.

Barrett had usurped Aaron Cruden as Dan Carter's preferred understudy in 2014 but failed to make the most of his opportunities, and his 'super-sub' abilities have seen him used more as an impact utility player instead of a starter.

With Carter's move to club rugby in France, Cruden assumed the mantle as starting flyhalf after recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury.

But with Cruden suffering a neck injury in the second test, Barrett delivered yet another superb performance off the bench, prompting Hansen to hand him the start in Dunedin instead of giving Lima Sopoaga an opportunity on his home ground.

While the injury to Cruden forced Hansen into one change, the coach has tinkered in other areas with a mind to further developing his side ahead of next year's British and Irish Lions tour and, longer term, for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Elliot Dixon has been rewarded with his first test cap, replacing Jerome Kaino at blindside flanker, while fellow loose forward Liam Squire and prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi are expected to make their debuts off the bench.

SQUAD DEPTH

Hansen had the depth of squad to experiment with selections for Dunedin, but for Wales coach Warren Gatland there was no such luxury.

Gatland, a former All Blacks hooker, hoped scheduling a clash with the Waikato Chiefs between the first and second tests would give experience to fringe players and increase his playing depth on the tour.

However, a 40-7 loss to the two-times Super Rugby champions ensured Gatland has essentially stuck with his first-choice side throughout the tests and made two changes for Dunedin.

One of those changes was enforced as prop Gethin Jenkins was sent home with a calf injury.

The biggest issue for Wales in the first two tests was their inability to keep pace with the All Blacks when the world champions moved up a gear in the second half.

In the first test they had held a 21-18 lead before the All Blacks scored 21 unanswered points in the final 20 minutes.

In the second test, the home side blew out a 10-10 score at halftime to 36-10 with 13 minutes remaining.

"In both games we've just seemed to switch off for five or 10 minutes and that's been hugely costly for us. So we've just got to make sure we're accurate for that whole period," Gatland told reporters in Wellington.

"The players have been pretty honest with themselves and identified where we let ourselves down, in terms of making some mistakes that we think are pretty easily rectified."

