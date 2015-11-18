WELLINGTON Reaction to the death of former New Zealand rugby international Jonah Lomu on Wednesday:

Deeply saddened to hear of Jonah Lomu’s unexpected passing this morning. The thoughts of the entire country are with his family.

John Key, New Zealand Prime Minister

"We're all shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden death of Jonah. We're lost for words and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Jonah's family. Jonah was a legend of our game and loved by his many fans both here and around the world."

Steve Tew, New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive

I still can't believe the sad news. Love & thoughts go out to Jonahs family #RIPJonah

Dan Carter, New Zealand flyhalf

I am so, so devastated to hear of the passing away of @JONAHTALILOMU The greatest superstar and just a fabulous human being. Deeply saddened

Jonny Wilkinson, former England flyhalf

Rip Jonah...You inspired a generation of rugby players around the world. Thank you for so much !

Thierry Dusautoir, France captain

Our thoughts are with the @JONAHTALILOMU family tonight. A very special person. @AllBlacksSean Fitzpatrick, former All Blacks captain

The news of Jonah's passing has been a shock to all at Kidney Kids NZ and our thoughts go out to his wife Nadine and their two young boys.

Jonah has been the organisation's patron for many years and he was always willing to help our "kids" and assist Kidney Kids NZ in its efforts to provide support to many children suffering from kidney disease and their families throughout the country.

We will miss Jonah's friendship and warmth and his ability to relate to all people at all levels. A giant of a man - a great loss to us all.

Keith Mackenzie, Chief Executive Kidney Kids NZ

People here in Tonga have named their children after Jonah Lomu and everybody has been saying they are related to Jonah Lomu. That's how much we are proud and appreciated what he had given Tonga and New Zealand and world rugby.

Tonga Sports Minister Fe'ao Vakata. Lomu was of Tongan heritage.

Shocked, thoughts are with the Lomu family right nowSonny Bill Williams, dual code New Zealand rugby international

There will never be anything or anyone quite like you @JONAHTALILOMU . So saddened by the news. Thoughts & prayers to the Lomu family. X

Maria Tutaia, New Zealand netball international

