WELLINGTON Colin Cooper has been reappointed coach of the Maori All Blacks for the next two years, ensuring he will be in charge for their end-of-season tour and a clash against the British and Irish Lions next year.

The former Wellington Hurricanes coach, who is also the coach of provincial side Taranaki, was appointed to the Maori role in 2013 and has ushered several players through the team into the All Blacks in recent years.

Originally team selection was loosely governed in terms of heritage, but now all players must have Maori whakapapa or genealogy confirmed in order to represent the side.

"Having the Maori All Blacks as a key part of the high performance pathway to other honours has been a great motivator for players," Cooper said in a statement on Thursday.

"Its great to see what players have achieved, particularly the likes of Elliott Dixon, Liam Squire, Charlie Ngatai, Damien McKenzie, Brad Webber and Joe Moody - seeing them named as All Blacks is a great recognition of what the Maori All Blacks bring."

The Maori All Blacks will play the United States on Nov. 4 as part of a double-header weekend in Chicago, with the All Blacks facing Ireland at the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field the following day.

They then play Irish province Munster in Limerick on Nov. 11 and English club Harlequins at The Stoop in London on Nov. 16.

The side will also play the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua on June 17 next year, which Cooper said had been a major factor in the decision to extend his contract.

"I was very motivated to remain part of this team, and it was a major driver for me to stay for 2016 and 2017," Cooper said.

"Maori rugby is already so rich in history, and is an important part of New Zealand rugby history.

"There are some great young players out there and a number of Super Rugby players have already put their hand up for selection, so I'm looking forward to seeing that group come together later this year."

