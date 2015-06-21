Southgate wants time to solve England captaincy puzzle
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
AUCKLAND All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following extended 41-man squad on Sunday for their test against Samoa and for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship. The final 31-man rugby World Cup squad will be confirmed on Aug. 30.
Backs: Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner Skudder*, Cory Jane, Waisake Naholo*, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Ma'a Nonu, Ryan Crotty, Colin Slade, Lima Sopoaga, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow
Forwards: Kieran Read, Victor Vito, Liam Messam, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Richie McCaw, Matt Todd, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Jeremy Thrush, James Broadhurst*, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu, Codie Taylor*, Hika Elliot, Wyatt Crockett, Tony Woodcock, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Joe Moody
* indicates uncapped player
(The story corrects spelling of Codie Taylor)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.