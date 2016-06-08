New Zealand's Ardie Savea celebrates scoring a try against England during their final match at the IRB Glasgow Sevens rugby tournament at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

WELLINGTON Coach Steve Hansen named just two uncapped players in his squad for the All Blacks' test against Wales on Saturday, their first match since the team lost six stalwarts following last year's World Cup triumph in England.

Openside flanker Ardie Savea and centre Seta Tamanivalu will start on the bench but could make their test debuts at Eden Park, with Hansen preferring to select players he had brought through in the previous World Cup cycle to replace his retired veterans.

Malakai Fekitoa and Ryan Crotty have been given a first opportunity to cement a midfield partnership following the international retirements of Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden, who has already accumulated more than 30 caps, has been given the chance to show he can be Dan Carter's permanent replacement, with Beauden Barrett again preferred off the bench, where he can cover fullback and flyhalf.

Waisake Naholo replaces the injured Nehe Milner-Skudder on the right wing, while Sam Cane replaces the retired Richie McCaw at openside flanker.

Number eight Kieran Read assumes the captaincy in a tried and tested forward pack with the only changes from the eight who started the Oct. 31 Rugby World Cup final due to McCaw's retirement and Sam Whitelock's hamstring injury.

Luke Romano replaces Whitelock, while hooker Nathan Harris who suffered a broken ankle against the United States in late 2014, has been recalled and will come off the bench.

New Zealand: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Seta Tamanivalu

