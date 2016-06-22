New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen watches during the warm up before their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Elliot Dixon has been named to make his test debut on Saturday as the All Blacks introduced three uncapped players to their match day squad for their final game against Wales in Dunedin.

Dixon has replaced veteran Jerome Kaino as blindside flanker, with fellow loose forward Liam Squire named on the bench alongside prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had deflected questions on whether he would try to experiment with his selection in Dunedin, given the series had already been won, but said on Thursday the risk of blooding new players was worth the reward.

"With the series won, it came down to risk and reward and we felt the rewards of seeing these new players in the test arena, after watching them for three weeks on the training pitch, outweighed any risks," Hansen said in a statement.

"It'll be exciting to see these new players making their mark for the first time in the black jersey.

"That said, we're expecting another brutal test match, with the expectation that Wales will again chuck the kitchen sink at us. We've seen over the last two tests that they're a very good side who play physical, combative and innovative rugby."

Hansen made several other changes to the team that sealed the series with a 36-22 victory in Wellington with winger Julian Savea recalled after being dropped, while Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf following his strong performances from the bench.

Fellow flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who made his debut last year against South Africa, is on the bench after Aaron Cruden suffered a neck injury in the second test.

George Moala, whose one test was on the wing against Samoa last year, has been named at centre after he was not originally in the squad for the series but brought in as a replacement for Charlie Ngatai, who has been battling concussion.

Moala replaces Malakai Fekitoa, who suffered a cut to his head and leg injury in the second test, with Seta Tamanivalu, who was on the bench for the first two tests, dropped.

Charlie Faumuina will start at tighthead prop, with Owen Franks dropping out of the squad altogether, while Luke Romano replaces fellow lock Patrick Tuipulotu on the bench.

Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has returned from injury and replaces TJ Perenara with Codie Taylor replacing Nathan Harris as the backup hooker.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-George Moala, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Liam Squire, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Waisake Naholo

