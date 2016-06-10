AUCKLAND Wales hopes of breaking a 63-year drought against the All Blacks could come down to whether they can stay within range of the three-time world champions until the last few minutes, according to assistant coach Neil Jenkins.

The Welsh, who have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, have been within striking distance at least twice in their last 10 matches against New Zealand only for Steve Hansen's side to pull away in the final 20 minutes.

That was no more evident than in their last encounter in Cardiff in 2014 when the game was locked 3-3 at halftime before the hosts grabbed a 16-15 lead with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

A ruthless finish, however, saw the All Blacks score three tries to win 34-16 and Jenkins was mindful that his side would need to negate the impact of the home side's bench and finishing power in their first test at Eden Park on Saturday.

"You would hope that is tight and it comes down to the latter stages," the former Wales flyhalf told reporters at a damp Eden Park on Friday.

"The last few times we have played the All Blacks we have been with them with about 15 minutes to go, but then they have constantly showed why they are the best side in the world.

"They go away from you in the last 10 to 15 minutes. They just keep coming and can score tries so quickly."

CRUDEN DANGER

Jenkins, a prolific goal kicker during his 91-cap career and the first man to notch 1,000 test points, kept a close watch on his side's kickers in blustery winds and heavy rain showers on Friday, mindful it could play a feature on Saturday.

All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden, returning to the side after missing 2015 after a serious knee injury, has handed much of the kicking responsibilities for the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby to fullback Damian McKenzie.

Cruden has slotted just 29 points with the boot this season, though Jenkins said that would mean little when the 27-year-old lines up his kicks at Eden Park.

"I'm sure the goal kicking will be a crucial factor," Jenkins said. "But Aaron Cruden is a fantastic goal kicker as far as I'm concerned.

"I know he hasn't been doing much this season but he has the last few weeks and he has been there, done that in the past."

Jenkins, who only played the All Blacks twice in his prolific 12-year test career, also felt the fact that six stalwarts had ended their international careers following the World Cup would not affect the 2016 team.

"It's New Zealand and... they're going to be tough and they're going to be strong," he said.

"There is no bigger test than New Zealand at Eden Park and the guys are really looking forward to it."

(Editing by John O'Brien)