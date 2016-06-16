WELLINGTON Wales coach Warren Gatland has defended his decision to schedule a midweek match between the first and second tests against the All Blacks, believing the 40-7 loss to the Waikato Chiefs would prove beneficial in the long term.

Gatland fielded a second-string side against the two-times Super Rugby champions on Tuesday and despite a wealth of possession and territory, Wales were unable to break down a resolute defence and were punished on the counter-attack.

The loss to the Chiefs was criticised by the British media but Gatland stood by his decision on Thursday after he named his side for the second test in Wellington, a match Wales must win to avoid a series defeat after a 39-21 loss in Auckland.

"Was that the best thing for rugby in terms of the players and their development? Absolutely," Gatland told reporters.

"It's about learning from their experiences. A lot of players haven't played a lot of rugby. A lot aren't first choice for their clubs.

"You have to give them some game time at this level. That's the risk you take. Will I do it again? Yes."

The result ensured that Gatland, who had expected players to challenge for test spots, made just two changes to his side for Saturday with one of those players, Rhys Patchell, only arriving in New Zealand on Monday after being summoned from a golf course in north Wales.

"He was unlucky to not be on the tour in the first place," Gatland said. "We watched him play 15 for the (Cardiff) Blues on a number of occasions and we were impressed.

"He's quick. He's got a big boot on him and we think he can do a job for us there."

Normally deployed at flayhalf, Patchell, who played two tests against Japan in 2013, had spent two weeks with the squad before they left for New Zealand but given little thought about the tour except for watching it on television at home.

He was playing a round of golf on Saturday when he was contacted about flying to New Zealand and only found out he was on the bench for the Chiefs game when he arrived at Auckland airport early on Monday and "got a text from the old man".

"It has been a bit of a whirlwind last few days," Patchell told reporters. "I'm just looking forward to the challenge this weekend."

The third and final test of the series is in Dunedin on June 25.

(Editing by John O'Brien)