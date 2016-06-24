WELLINGTON Wales will be stronger for their New Zealand tour whatever the result of the final test but the first order for an exhausted squad at the end of a gruelling 12 months will be a beer and a rest, assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Friday.

The Welsh have been on the go since last June when they began their final preparations for the Rugby World Cup. Since then, in addition to club duties, they have played 16 tests, winning eight and losing seven with one draw.

"It's been a long year for the guys, there's no doubting that," Jenkins told reporters in Dunedin on Friday ahead of third test against the All Blacks at Otago Regional Stadium.

"I'm sure the guys, once the final whistle goes, they'll have a couple of beers and enjoy the rest.

"The boys will enjoy their holidays after it."

Jenkins was mindful they could not quite check out yet, though, given one of the goals of the tour was to build experience of trying to match the high tempo of the world champions.

"They've learned a hell of a lot about themselves," he said of the series, which also included a loss to the Waikato Chiefs.

"When you play the best side in the world on their own patch, and play the way that we have played and tried to play, we're only going to grow and learn.

"Hopefully these boys can bottle what's gone on this last month, and the Chiefs game as well, and hopefully take it back with them to their regions or their clubs."

Having put the All Blacks under sustained pressure for parts of the first two tests, Jenkins was keen they try and improve on those performances.

In the first test at Eden Park they had held a 21-18 lead before the All Blacks scored 21 unanswered points in the final 20 minutes.

In the second test in Wellington, the home side blew out a 10-10 score at halftime to 36-10 with 13 minutes remaining.

"It's probably come down to 10-15 minutes both times where they've gone away from us," he said.

"If we keep improving, keep evolving and if we keep doing what we're doing, I have no doubts we can be thereabouts."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)