WELLINGTON Wales will go into the third and final test against world champions New Zealand on Saturday without starting prop Gethin Jenkins and experienced lock Bradley Davies after they were sent home injured.

The 35-year-old Jenkins, who has played 126 tests for Wales and five for the British and Irish Lions, suffered a calf injury in the second test in Wellington, which the All Blacks won 36-22.

Davies, who started the first test, came off the bench in the second game but picked a knee injury, the Wales Rugby Union said in a statement on Wednesday. It was the lock's 56th test.

Loose forward Josh Turnbull, who had not featured in either test, suffered a shoulder injury while playing against the Waikato Chiefs on June 14.

All three have returned to Britain, the WRU said.

A question mark also hangs over Wales centre Jamie Roberts for the match at Otago Regional Stadium amid concerns about possible after effects from his head clash with Malakai Fekitoa in the first minute last Saturday.

The 29-year-old underwent concussion checks at the time and is now going through the necessary protocols to allow him to return to action after admitting much of the game was a "blur".

