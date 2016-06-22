Rugby Union - Wales v Italy - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 19/3/16Wales Jamie Roberts runs in to score a tryAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTSB7L6

WELLINGTON Wales centre Jamie Roberts is still undergoing checks after a nasty clash of heads with Malakai Fekitoa in Saturday's second test against the All Blacks and his status for the third match in Dunedin this weekend is still in doubt.

The pair collided in the first minute of the game, with both requiring treatment. Fekitoa, who also suffered a leg injury in the incident, was replaced after halftime while Roberts lasted virtually the full match.

The 29-year-old Roberts, who had concussion checks at the time, is now going through the necessary protocols to allow him to return to action after complaining of some after effects.

"I got to know Fekitoa quite well 30 seconds in, the rest of the game is a bit of a blur," Roberts said in comments published by Fairfax Media on Wednesday. "It was quite a nasty knock but it's the nature of the beast, isn't it?

"I'm feeling all right. There's a protocol to follow after a head knock so I'm doing that. Fingers crossed I will be all right for selection."

Wales, who had three days off from training following the 36-22 loss in Wellington, name their side for the third test on Thursday. New Zealand won the first game 39-21 in Auckland.

The world champions extended their 63-year unbeaten streak against Wales by increasing the tempo and pressure in the second half of both games and Roberts said that was something his team still needed to work on to combat.

"We know the All Blacks are the most lethal team in world rugby off turnover ball and we have given it away a bit too easily around the 50 or 60-minute mark, either off a lost line out, fumbled pass, poor decision or a poor kick," he said.

"We've missed some tackles as well and when you combine that lot it's seven or 14 points and the momentum swings against you.

"We have got to respect the ball, keep and play in the right areas."

