Waisake Naholo (R) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Facundo Isa during their Rugby Championship match at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON New Zealand will give Waisake Naholo every opportunity to make the World Cup squad after reports the winger, who broke his leg last month, has made swift progress in his recovery following alternative treatment in Fiji.

Naholo, who helped the Otago Highlanders land a first Super Rugby title earlier this year, was ruled out of the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament in England after cracking his fibula during his test debut in the win over Argentina on July 17.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said after the 39-18 win over the Pumas that Naholo faced three months on the sidelines but New Zealand media reported this week that Naholo was back doing light training already.

Hansen, who will name his 31-man squad on Aug. 31, was optimistic the 24-year-old could yet make it.

"I know of the treatment because I was over there not so long ago, before Waisake got injured, and they were talking about it," Hansen was quoted as saying by New Zealand media on Thursday.

"And they swear by it. So who are we to boo-hoo alternative medicine. The Chinese have been doing it for years.

"If it works I'm a believer. I don't care what he's doing, if it's making him think he'll get better and he does get better then we've got one more person we can select."

Cory Jane is another winger hoping to prove his fitness in time to make the World Cup cut.

Jane will play for Wellington in their provincial clash against Taranaki in New Plymouth on Saturday having missed out on the squad for the All Blacks' return fixture against Australia in Auckland on the same day.

Hansen said it was the last chance for the 32-year-old, who injured his ankle representing the New Zealand Barbarians last month, to force his way into the squad but talked up the 53-times capped winger who has been routinely hit by injuries.

"It's the only opportunity he's going to get. He's desperate, and just hasn't had any luck the poor chap," the former Wales coach said.

"He's been a very, very good All Black and world class player. If he can reproduce that form then he makes us have to ask ourselves some tough questions."

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)