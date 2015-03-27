No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
LONDON Wales winger George North suffered another head injury in Northampton's English Premiership match against Wasps on Friday.
North, who sustained two head injuries in Wales's Six Nations game against England last month, appeared to be knocked out as he scored his team's second try in a 52-30 victory.
He was struck by the knee of Wasps forward Nathan Hughes, who was sent off, and received several minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher.
"He clearly took a bang straight to the head but he came round and he sat up in the changing room and managed to have a little sing-song," Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder told BT Sport.
"We'll look after him and, hopefully, he'll be okay next weekend."
North suffered two blows to the head in the opening Six nations defeat by England and appeared to lose consciousness before controversially finishing the match.
He missed the next game against Scotland but returned for the last three matches in the tournament.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.