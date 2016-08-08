CAPE TOWN South Africa have called up versatile Sharks prop Lourens Adriaanse to replace Trevor Nyakane, who is nursing an ankle injury, for their first two matches of the Rugby Championship against Argentina later this month.

Adriaanse, whose only test cap to date came against France in 2013, will join up with the squad on Monday afternoon, the South African Rugby Union said in a statement.

"Like Trevor, Lourens can play on both sides of the scrum and he was on our standby list," coach Allister Coetzee said.

"Other prop candidates such as Jannie du Plessis, Lizo Gqoboka and Coenie Oosthuizen are all injured and therefore not available.

"Trevor will continue with his medical treatment, conditioning and recovery but we obviously need to get a replacement in for the two weeks, or as soon as Trevor is declared fit. It will be a risk not to have five fit props in the squad."

The Springboks open their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Nelspruit on Aug. 20, before travelling to Salta for the away fixture a week later.

(Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)