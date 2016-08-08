West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
CAPE TOWN South Africa have called up versatile Sharks prop Lourens Adriaanse to replace Trevor Nyakane, who is nursing an ankle injury, for their first two matches of the Rugby Championship against Argentina later this month.
Adriaanse, whose only test cap to date came against France in 2013, will join up with the squad on Monday afternoon, the South African Rugby Union said in a statement.
"Like Trevor, Lourens can play on both sides of the scrum and he was on our standby list," coach Allister Coetzee said.
"Other prop candidates such as Jannie du Plessis, Lizo Gqoboka and Coenie Oosthuizen are all injured and therefore not available.
"Trevor will continue with his medical treatment, conditioning and recovery but we obviously need to get a replacement in for the two weeks, or as soon as Trevor is declared fit. It will be a risk not to have five fit props in the squad."
The Springboks open their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Nelspruit on Aug. 20, before travelling to Salta for the away fixture a week later.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.