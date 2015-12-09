CAPE TOWN South Africa will look to end a 16-year wait for victory over the Barbarians when they kick off their 2016 European tour against the British-based invitational side at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 5.

The London date is the third confirmed fixture for the Springboks on their tour, which also includes meetings with England (Nov. 12) and Wales (Nov. 26), the South African Rugby Union announced on Wednesday.

The Boks have lost their last two tussles with the BaaBaas, in 2007 and 2010. Their last success against them was in 2000, when they won 41-31 in Cardiff.

The Barbarians hold the edge in previous meetings, having won four of the seven matches since the series began in 1952.

