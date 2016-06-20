Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PORT ELIZABETH Attention to detail will be key for South Africa as coach Allister Coetzee warned his players to eliminate errors in the third test against Ireland on Saturday.
“There are things that we need to iron out and get right. Things in terms of our detail that let us down,” said the Springbok coach on Monday as his side began preparations for the decider against the tourists with the series tied 1-1.
“If you talk about our exits we score a try and get points. Then we would somehow mess up the return kick-off on to us. Or we make a little bit of a system error. So we are keen to get it right in Port Elizabeth,” he told a press conference.
“The team need the patience to make good decisions and, when it is on to have a go, we will have a go. We must make sure we have some good kicks in return to put the pressure back on them.
“We have seen the Irish score tries through some good kicks. We must make sure that we handle those kicks and our aerial skills could improve.”
South Africa kept the series alive after a rousing 32-26 comeback victory in the second test at Ellis Park on Saturday. Ireland won the series opener at Newlands 26-20, their only ever test victory in South Africa.
“Any test match is a battle of attrition and that is what we have to prepare ourselves for here in Port Elizabeth. It is going to be very tight and close in the first half and we need to be a bit more accurate‚” Coetzee added.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Neil Robinson)
