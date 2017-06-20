Muller scythes past Querrey at Queen's, Cilic next
LONDON Gilles Muller of Luxembourg continued scything his way through the grasscourt season when he beat former champion Sam Querrey at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss the third test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday as the hosts look to sweep the three-match series and confirm their return to form.
Cronje, who started the first and second test wins, has displayed delayed symptoms of concussion from the 37-15 victory in Durban on Saturday.
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, who has cover in the form of Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige, will not name a replacement, South Africa Rugby said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Coetzee has released centres Lionel Mapoe and Francois Venter to the South African A side that will take on the French Barbarians at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.
That means Jesse Kriel, who sustained concussion in the 37-14 first test win over France, is set to regain his place at outside centre having been passed fit.
Coetzee will name his side on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)
SACRAMENTO, California After years of being Usain Bolt's main rival, Justin Gatlin wants one more race with the Jamaican world record holder and for a special reason.
Czech Petra Kvitova continued her impressive comeback by moving into the Aegon Classic semi-finals with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over France's Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.