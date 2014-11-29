CARDIFF South Africa captain Jean de Villiers suffered a dislocated kneecap in the 12-6 defeat by Wales on Saturday.

"News on Jean: dislocated his kneecap and will be sent for scans shortly to check for any associated damage," South African Rugby said on Twitter (@bokrugby).

Centre De Villiers sustained the injury from the restart just before the hour after Leigh Halfpenny had landed his fourth penalty at the Millennium Stadium.

De Villiers fell awkwardly after a tackle by Wales number eight Toby Faletau as a maul collapsed.

"Losing our captain was a big setback," South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer said on the BBC. "Jean has had so many knee injuries. Victor Matfield's a great leader. But I feel really sorry for Jean. I hope he will be back for the World Cup."

