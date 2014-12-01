Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
CAPE TOWN Jean de Villiers will be out of action for at least eight months, casting a huge doubt over the South Africa captain’s availability for the World Cup in England next year.
De Villiers will have surgery after twisting his left knee and dislocating the knee cap in the 12-6 loss to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
With the World Cup starting on Sept. 18, Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts would not put a definite time-frame on the 33-year-old centre's recovery period.
“We are currently consulting with the best specialists in South Africa to determine the best way to approach the surgery as there are potentially a few options available,” Roberts said in an SARU press release.
“It’s imperative that the best course of action is decided on so that Jean can start recovery and rehabilitation as soon as possible to give him the best chance to be fit for the World Cup.
“At this stage it’s still difficult to determine how long he will be out of action, but it would probably be at least eight months.”
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test century and his captain Steve Smith an unbeaten 153 as Australia reached 401 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.