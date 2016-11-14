Britain Rugby Union - England v South Africa - 2016 Old Mutual Wealth Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 12/11/16 England's Jonny May in action with South Africa's Eben Etzebeth Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Powerful lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out of South Africa's test against Italy on Saturday after suffering a concussion in last weekend's 37-21 defeat by England, South African Rugby said on Monday.

Etzebeth was forced off in the first half of the Springboks’ latest defeat and his absence will probably pave the way for South African Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit to return to the second row after a disappointing outing on flank against England.

There was better news for coach Allister Coetzee as experienced wing Bryan Habana is expected to return after missing the Twickenham defeat with a knee injury. He came through training on Monday.

Uncapped Free State Cheetahs loose-forward Uzair Cassiem has joined the squad in Florence as a replacement for the injured Roelof Smit.

The Boks have never lost to Italy in 12 previous tests and need a boost in confidence after winning only four of their 10 matches under Coetzee this year.

They will name their team for the match on Thursday.

