PORT ELIZABETH Factbox on the third and final test between South Africa and Ireland:
Where: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Park, Port Elizabeth (46,000 capacity)
When: June 25, 5pm (1500 GMT) Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
Assistants: Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
SOUTH AFRICA Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Adriaan Strauss
World Rugby ranking: 3
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Ruan Combrink, 13-Lionel Mapoe, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-JP Pieterse, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Siya Kolisi, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira. Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Francois Mostert, 20-Jaco Kriel, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Lwazi Mvovo. IRELAND Coach: Joe Schmidt Captain: Rory Best World Rugby ranking: 7 Team: 15-Tiernan O'Halloran, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Luke Marshall, 12-Stuart Olding, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Jordi Murphy, 6-CJ Stander, 5-Devin Toner 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Matt Healey. HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Played: 24South Africa wins: 17Ireland wins: 6 Drawn: 1MATCHES IN PORT ELIZABETH None LAST FIVE MEETINGS 2016 South Africa 32 Ireland 26 (Johannesburg)2016 South Africa 20 Ireland 26 (Cape Town) 2014 Ireland 29 South Africa 15 (Dublin) 2012 Ireland 12 South Africa 16 (Dublin) 2010 Ireland 21 South Africa 23 (Dublin)
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)