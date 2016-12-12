CAPE TOWN Dec 12 The struggling Springboks’ first tests of 2017 will be a three-game home series against France in June, South African Rugby said on Monday.

Beleaguered coach Allister Coetzee will hope it is the start of a revival for his side after the worst season in their history in 2016 brought eight defeats in 12 tests.

They will host France at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on June 10 before tests in Durban and Johannesburg.

It is the first time in 50 years that the two nations have met in a three-match series.

The pair have clashed in South Africa on 21 previous occasions with the home side gaining 10 wins to France’s six. Remarkably, five matches have finished in draws.

France’s only visit to South Africa in the last decade resulted in a 42-17 victory for the Boks in 2010.

